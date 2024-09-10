The latest UK charts are in and (surprise, surprise) Sony's delightful 3D platformer that has taken the internet by storm has claimed gold.

Yes, Astro Bot takes the top spot this time, pushing last week's champion Star Wars: Outlaws into second and Hogwarts Legacy into third. Elden Ring has also maintained its presence in the top ten, with the standard and Shadow of the Erdtree editions claiming fourth and ninth respectively. Oh yes, and Concord has made its grand debut at 21st... we wonder how that'll go.

Nintendo, meanwhile, has been a little quiet this week. We have to look right down to eighth for the first Switch-exclusive (no surprises to see that it's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), and even the top 20 isn't quite as packed with Nintendo titles — though Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all make the cut.

Even the Big N's latest, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, is nowhere to be seen this time. Expect Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to shake things up in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Astro Bot 1 2 Star Wars Outlaws 2 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 44%, PS4 26%, PS5 23%, Xbox One 5% 3 4 Elden Ring 4 5 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 5 6 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 37%, PS5 24%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 16% 7 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 6 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 11 9 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition 9 10 Minecraft 19 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition NEW 12 NBA 2K25 PS5 76%, Xbox Series 15%, Switch 5%, PS4 4% 18 13 Grand Theft Auto V 16 14 WWE 2K24 12 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 8 16 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 15 17 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 26 18 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor 21 19 Mad Max 17 20 Nintendo Switch Sports

NEW 21 Concord 20 22 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 82%, PS5 9%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 3% 24 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 37 24 Batman Arkham Collection 23 25 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 13 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 57%, PS4 40%, Xbox One 3%, Switch 0% - 27 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 45%, PS5 30%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3% - 28 Mortal Kombat X

32 29 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

36 30 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 98%, PS4 2%, Xbox One 0% 33 31 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 34 32 Mafia Trilogy

- 33 Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition

35 34

Sonic Superstars Switch 72%, PS5 20%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3% 29 35

Cyberpunk 2077

31 36

Batman Arkham Knight

- 37

Super Mario RPG

39 38

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

38 39

Pokémon Violet

35 40

Mario Party Superstars



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for a busy autumn/fall season? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.