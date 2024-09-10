The latest UK charts are in and (surprise, surprise) Sony's delightful 3D platformer that has taken the internet by storm has claimed gold.
Yes, Astro Bot takes the top spot this time, pushing last week's champion Star Wars: Outlaws into second and Hogwarts Legacy into third. Elden Ring has also maintained its presence in the top ten, with the standard and Shadow of the Erdtree editions claiming fourth and ninth respectively. Oh yes, and Concord has made its grand debut at 21st... we wonder how that'll go.
Nintendo, meanwhile, has been a little quiet this week. We have to look right down to eighth for the first Switch-exclusive (no surprises to see that it's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), and even the top 20 isn't quite as packed with Nintendo titles — though Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all make the cut.
Even the Big N's latest, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, is nowhere to be seen this time. Expect Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to shake things up in the coming weeks.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|
Astro Bot
|
1
|2
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
2
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 44%, PS4 26%, PS5 23%, Xbox One 5%
|
3
|4
|
Elden Ring
|
4
|
5
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
5
|
6
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 37%, PS5 24%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 16%
|
7
|
7
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
6
|8
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
11
|9
|
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|
9
|10
|
Minecraft
|
19
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
NEW
|12
|
NBA 2K25
|PS5 76%, Xbox Series 15%, Switch 5%, PS4 4%
|
18
|13
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
16
|14
|
WWE 2K24
|
12
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
8
|16
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
15
|17
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
26
|18
|
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
|
21
|19
|
Mad Max
|
17
|20
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
NEW
|21
|
Concord
|
20
|22
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 82%, PS5 9%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 3%
|
24
|23
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
37
|24
|
Batman Arkham Collection
|
23
|25
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
13
|26
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 57%, PS4 40%, Xbox One 3%, Switch 0%
|
-
|27
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 45%, PS5 30%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%
|
-
|28
|Mortal Kombat X
|
32
|29
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|
36
|30
|
Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 98%, PS4 2%, Xbox One 0%
|
33
|31
|Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
34
|32
|Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|33
|
Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition
|
35
|34
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 72%, PS5 20%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 3%
|
29
|35
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
31
|36
|Batman Arkham Knight
|
-
|37
|
Super Mario RPG
|
39
|38
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
38
|39
|Pokémon Violet
|
35
|40
|Mario Party Superstars
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for a busy autumn/fall season? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...