Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts are in and, look, we'll be honest folks, it's not a particularly spectacular week in the land of gaming; particularly for Nintendo fans (though that will no doubt change when Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom drops).

At the top, PS5's Astro Bot has managed to claim victory after a bit of a slower than expected start. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is still performing remarkably strong, maintaining its spot at number two for a second week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has seen a nice little boost, rising five spots from last week to take the bronze medal, while Balatro's physical debut sees strong sales on Switch specifically, accounting for 75% of the total platform split.

Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual, and the lack of anything that makes us raise our eyebrows and go "oooh" kind of underscores the need for something huge to drop in the coming weeks. Indeed, a new Zelda game will undoubtedly shake things up nicely when Echoes of Wisdom launches on 26th September.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

4

 1

Astro Bot

2

 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

8

 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

 4

Star Wars Outlaws

12

5

Minecraft

11

6

EA Sports FC 24

15

7

Grand Theft Auto V

13

 8

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

16

 9

WWE 2K24

2

 10

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 43%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Xbox 8%

19

 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9

 12

Funko Fusion

23

 13 Nintendo Switch Sports

21

 14

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

24

 15 Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 16 Total War: Warhammer III

18

 17

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

25

 18

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

NEW

 19

Balatro

 Switch 75%, PS5 21%, Xbox 4%

-

 20

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

14

 21

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

30

 22

Wreckfest

 PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%

20

 23

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

29

 24

Transformers Battlegrounds

 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%

32

 25

Dark Souls Trilogy

28

 26 Cyberpunk 2077

33

 27

Mafia Trilogy

10

 28

Test Drive Unlimited Colar Crew

40

 29 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

37

 30

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6

 31 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

-

 32 Call of Duty: WWII

17

 33

NBA 2K25

 PS5 79%, Xbox 13%, Switch 5%, PS4 2%

35

 34
 Pokémon Violet

-

 35
 Mario Party Superstars

-

 36
 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 37

Borderlands 3

-

 38

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

24

 39

Red Dead Redemption

 PS4 51%, Switch 49%

-

 40
 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6%, 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.