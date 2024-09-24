The latest UK Charts are in and, look, we'll be honest folks, it's not a particularly spectacular week in the land of gaming; particularly for Nintendo fans (though that will no doubt change when Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom drops).

At the top, PS5's Astro Bot has managed to claim victory after a bit of a slower than expected start. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is still performing remarkably strong, maintaining its spot at number two for a second week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has seen a nice little boost, rising five spots from last week to take the bronze medal, while Balatro's physical debut sees strong sales on Switch specifically, accounting for 75% of the total platform split.

Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual, and the lack of anything that makes us raise our eyebrows and go "oooh" kind of underscores the need for something huge to drop in the coming weeks. Indeed, a new Zelda game will undoubtedly shake things up nicely when Echoes of Wisdom launches on 26th September.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 4 1 Astro Bot 2 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 8 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 4 Star Wars Outlaws 12 5 Minecraft 11 6 EA Sports FC 24 15 7 Grand Theft Auto V 13 8 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 16 9 WWE 2K24 2 10 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Xbox 8% 19 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9 12 Funko Fusion 23 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 21 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 24 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 16 Total War: Warhammer III 18 17 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 25 18 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD NEW 19 Balatro Switch 75%, PS5 21%, Xbox 4% - 20 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

14 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 30 22 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 20 23 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

29 24 Transformers Battlegrounds 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0% 32 25 Dark Souls Trilogy 28 26 Cyberpunk 2077

33 27 Mafia Trilogy

10 28 Test Drive Unlimited Colar Crew

40 29 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

37 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

6 31 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

- 32 Call of Duty: WWII

17 33 NBA 2K25 PS5 79%, Xbox 13%, Switch 5%, PS4 2% 35 34

Pokémon Violet

- 35

Mario Party Superstars

- 36

Super Mario Odyssey

- 37

Borderlands 3

- 38

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

24 39

Red Dead Redemption PS4 51%, Switch 49% - 40

Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6%, 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.