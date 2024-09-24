The latest UK Charts are in and, look, we'll be honest folks, it's not a particularly spectacular week in the land of gaming; particularly for Nintendo fans (though that will no doubt change when Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom drops).
At the top, PS5's Astro Bot has managed to claim victory after a bit of a slower than expected start. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is still performing remarkably strong, maintaining its spot at number two for a second week.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has seen a nice little boost, rising five spots from last week to take the bronze medal, while Balatro's physical debut sees strong sales on Switch specifically, accounting for 75% of the total platform split.
Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual, and the lack of anything that makes us raise our eyebrows and go "oooh" kind of underscores the need for something huge to drop in the coming weeks. Indeed, a new Zelda game will undoubtedly shake things up nicely when Echoes of Wisdom launches on 26th September.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
4
|1
|
Astro Bot
|
2
|2
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
8
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|4
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
12
|
5
|
Minecraft
|
11
|
6
|
EA Sports FC 24
|
15
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
13
|8
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
16
|9
|
WWE 2K24
|
2
|10
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 43%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Xbox 8%
|
19
|11
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
9
|12
|
Funko Fusion
|
23
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
21
|14
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
24
|15
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|16
|Total War: Warhammer III
|
18
|17
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
25
|18
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
NEW
|19
|
Balatro
|Switch 75%, PS5 21%, Xbox 4%
|
-
|20
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
14
|21
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
30
|22
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
20
|23
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
29
|24
|
Transformers Battlegrounds
|99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%
|
32
|25
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
28
|26
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
33
|27
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
10
|28
|
Test Drive Unlimited Colar Crew
|
40
|29
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
37
|30
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
6
|31
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|32
|Call of Duty: WWII
|
17
|33
|
NBA 2K25
|PS5 79%, Xbox 13%, Switch 5%, PS4 2%
|
35
|34
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|35
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|36
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|37
|
Borderlands 3
|
-
|38
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
24
|39
|
Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 51%, Switch 49%
|
-
|40
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 94%, PS5 6%, 0%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.