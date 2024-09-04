If you deem yourself the ultimate Zelda fan, no matter the quality of the product, then you should probably count The Legend of Zelda's '80s cartoon among your collection. Wait, you don't own it? Well, fortunately, DIC Entertainment's 13-episode run is getting a DVD rerelease later this year.

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda - The Complete Series went live on Amazon over the weekend (via @VideoArtGame) — we're honestly not sure how we missed it — and the rerelease will be out on 22nd October 2024. Should give you plenty of time to finish Echoes of Wisdom then, right?

If you've never heard of the Zelda cartoon before, the show aired between September and December of 1989 and is based on the two NES titles, The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. Each episode is 15 minutes long and follows Zelda and Link as they attempt to stop Ganon and his minions from obtaining the Triforce of Wisdom.

It was shown as part of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!'s run; where Mario got four days of the week, Zelda would round out the working week, airing on a Friday.

The Legend of Zelda's cartoon is... certainly unique (just watch the video compilation above) but the animation is pretty cool for the time. Amusingly, Link doesn't attack enemies directly with his sword, instead using a sort of sword-beam to hit foes. And the cartoon even goes out of its way to explain why Link can fit so many items in his pockets.

The show was cancelled after 13 episodes as it was deemed unsuccessful, but hey, it lives on here, and you can nab a copy of all 13 episodes on Amazon.

Last year, The Legend of Zelda's writers Bob and Eve Forward revealed that they drafted family members in to help pitch and write episodes. But the future of Zelda on the screen looks a lot brighter now, as we're getting a Legend of Zelda movie at some point in the future.

Will you be getting The Legend of Zelda - The Complete Series? Let us know in the comments.