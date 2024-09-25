Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Sega's latest Sonic Central shared all sorts of updates, including a look at the story in the upcoming release Sonic X Shadow Generations. However, it didn't end there, with Sony's 'State of Play' broadcast sharing a little bit more information.

In case you missed it, Sega announced there will be some special Sonic 3 movie content coming later this year on 12th December 2024. Most notably, Keanu Reeves will feature in a special update where he voices Shadow. This 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack' is inspired by scenes from the third live-action movie.





This same 'Movie Pack' pack is included with the game's digital deluxe edition, with the game set to release on 25th October. Here's a bit more about this special movie pack from the PR:

"On December 12, all SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Digital Deluxe owners can take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring the voice of Keanu Reeves"

Sonic series producer Shun Nakamura also shared some insight on the PlayStation Blog:

"This content will not have a story which per se that would relate directly to the movie. Rather, as you can see in the trailer, it will be set in Tokyo, where Shadow visits in the movie."

As for the Sonic 3 movie, it will arrive in cinemas after this on 20th December 2024. Sega also revealed a new story trailer for Sonic X Shadow Generations during its broadcast which shows off more returning characters.