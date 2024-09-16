Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The smash hit indie franchise Shovel Knight is getting its very own official concert in early 2025 dubbed 'Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert!'.

Tickets are available now for two upcoming shows in Los Angeles and New York on 19th January 2025 and 22nd February 2025, respectively. The shows will comprise a live orchestra and rock ensemble playing a variety of the main game's themes and melodies, courtesy of original composer Jake Kaufman and Grammy award-winning artist Charlie Rosen.

Standard tickets are up for grabs, but you can also opt for a VIP package which comes with an opportunity to meet the team behind the game and take home a unique merch item.

If you're around Los Angeles or New York when the concerts are taking place, then be sure to head to the official website to secure your tickets. Shovel Knight's soundtrack is one of the true highlights of a modern classic, so we reckon this will prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As for the game itself, Shovel Knight is getting a brand-new release with Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, which promises to be the definitive edition of the game with a rewind feature, save states, a total of 20 playable characters, and much more.