Review Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch) - A Stunning Showcase Of '90s Fighter Evolution

So, what did other outlets and critics have to say about the game? CGMagazine also awarded this collection nine out of ten:

“Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is not only the most accessible way to experience some classic cross-over action, but it’s also the best way to play outside of having to bust out the old SEGA Dreamcast.”

Our friends at VGC gave it four out of five stars, summing it up as a superb line up of games:

"Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection combines seven superb arcade classics, even though Marvel vs Capcom 2's superiority does make five of them feel a tad redundant. The addition of The Punisher is a welcome extra, but the Museum mode is on the basic side."

Noisy Pixel awarded it nine out of ten as well - labelling it a "masterclass" in retro fighting:

"The overall package is well-rounded and appealing to both newcomers and veterans alike. A must-own for fighting game fans and retro enthusiasts."

GameSpot was happy overall, but felt the game needed more save slots - giving the game eight out of ten:

"Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection has opened the floodgates with aplomb, grouping them all into a package worthy of the modern era. There are some issues, and some of these games don't hold up quite as well as others, but the fact that they're all here is a terrific act of preservation worthy of praise."

And last but not least, our pals at Push Square gave the game eight out of ten stars: