Masahiro Sakurai is back with another video, and in this week's 'Grab Bag' episode, the legendary game creator delves into the world of CRT displays.

Now, if you've been around long enough to actually own and play games on a CRT (which, yes, you can still do now if you happen to find one out in the wild), then Sakurai's video will no doubt make you feel incredibly old. It certainly had that effect on us, at least. Nevertheless, it's an interesting look into the technology that shines a light on why many retro games prefer it over more modern LCD displays.

So yes, Sakurai delves into how CRT displays work, how they're compatible with light gun games, and how the technology allowed for many retro games to run at a silky smooth 60fps. It's well worth checking out if you're interested in retro gaming (heck, even if you're not).

Sakurai's time on YouTube is, sadly, coming to an end in the near future. We don't know exactly when he plans on bowing out, but we do know he's already recorded his final episode, so it's likely to be very soon.