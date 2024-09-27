Japanese game developer and shoot 'em up specialist MOSS has announced it's releasing a Raiden Fighters Remix Collection. No platforms or release date have been announced just yet.

This arcade shmup spin-off collection will feature a bunch of titles including Raiden Fighters (1996), Raiden Fighters 2: Operation Hell Dive (1997) and Raiden Fighters Jet (1998). All of these titles originally made their debut in the second half of the '90s.

We don't know any other details just yet, but when we find out more we'll let you know.





Hopefully the official announcement happens sometime today! pic.twitter.com/YKRej20wWJ Game Center Mikado has inadvertently revealed shmup collection "Raiden Fighters Remix Collection" ahead of a planned announcement at TGS 2024. (The tweet says it was announced there—but that hasn't happened yet.)Hopefully the official announcement happens sometime today! https://t.co/J3m176htlE September 27, 2024

This follows on for a local release date for Raiden Nova (another spin-off), which will be arriving on the eShop next month.