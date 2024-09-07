Remember how R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos by Granzilla was meant to be coming to the Switch this year? Well, it's now been delayed (again).

In an update during a live stream, the developer announced the title would be arriving on Nintendo's hybrid system in 2025 instead of Fall 2024. No reason was attached to this delay, but the developer has apologised once again.

As previously mentioned, this package will contain the turn-based strategy tactical RPG's R-Type Tactics (Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. You can find out more about these releases in our existing coverage.