Update #3 [Sat 30th Dec, 2023 08:30 GMT]:

Earlier this year in July, it was announced the release date of "Summer 2023" for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos had been pushed back to 2024, with the aim to launch the game at the "earliest possible date". Now in an new broadcast this week, Granzella has narrowed this release window down to "Fall 2024".

Update #2 [Thu 27th Oct, 2022 09:10 BST]:

It's been officially confirmed that R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be launching worldwide next year in Summer 2023.

Granzella has also opened an official Twitter account for the game, and made the following post. There's a teaser trailer, too:

This is the official account of "R-Type Tactics I・II Cosmos", the latest version of the sci-fi simulation game R-Type Tactics. Stay tuned! #RTypeTactics October 26, 2022

Update [Wed 26th Oct, 2022 11:30 BST]:

Granzella has today confirmed that R-Type Tactics I & II are coming to Switch in 2023, and we now have a name for this compilation.

As confirmed by Ryokutya2089 (thanks Gematsu!), R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will contain both R-Type Tactics (Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. But while the collection is confirmed to be coming out next year in Japan, no Western release has been announced.

If we do get confirmation of a Western release, we'll let you know. And, if this edition does release over our way, this will be the first time Operation Bitter Chocolate has been released here.

For more information on these two games, check out our original story from April below.

Original article [Fri 29th Apr, 2022 04:45 BST]: If you're a fan of R-Type, you might be interested to know that remakes of the turn-based strategy / tactical RPGs R-Type Tactics I & II have been announced.

These Irem PSP classics released in 2007 and 2009 will be handled by Granzella (comprised of former Irem team members) and were announced during the company's latest live stream event. These remakes will apparently be made available as a "single release".

The first game, known as R-Type Command in North America was released in the west in 2008. The sequel, however, was never made available outside of Japan.

Platforms and release dates have not been announced yet, nor has a localisation. If we hear any updates, we'll be sure to let you know.

