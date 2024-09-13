If you're active on social media or online forums, you might want to start muting key words or simply opt to spend your time elsewhere, because it looks like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has leaked almost two weeks ahead of its release.

Thanks to a heads up from Gaming Reinvented, it appears as though some players are playing Echoes of Wisdom in its entirety via emulation. Warnings have been posted on social media from both Nintendo Prime and Zelda Lore and, after doing a bit of careful digging ourselves, we can confirm that screens and footage not officially released by Nintendo are floating around the interwebs. Drat.

I have confirmed via a link the rom is real: Echoes of Wisdom has officially leaked two weeks ahead of release. Get your word blocks in folks. Whole game to be spoiled by tomorrow — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) September 12, 2024

WARNING! Echoes of Wisdom has LEAKED. people already have it on emulators. Be careful if you want to remain spoiler free. — Zelda Lore (@ZeldaLoreYT) September 12, 2024

So, if you've not already gone dark on Echoes of Wisdom ahead of its release, now might be the time to do so. You might remember the same thing happened with Tears of the Kingdom ahead of its launch in 2023, with major spoilers being posted online from key cutscenes and boss battles. Let's not fall prey to the same thing here.

Officially, Echoes of Wisdom will launch on 26th September 2024. It marks the first instance that Zelda herself will be the main protagonist, with the game utilising an 'echo' ability in which you can recreate objects and even enemies found within the game world.