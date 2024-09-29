LEGO is always bringing out new themed sets, but as part of this, it's constantly winding down the production of existing sets.

With this in mind, it's retiring some rather big Nintendo sets in the UK, with some other themed gaming sets also scheduled to end their run. Some Nintendo sets are also being retired in the US and others are now "hard to find". Here's the full rundown, with some of these sets even on sale:

UK - Sets retiring soon

Nintendo Entertainment System - £229.99

Atari 2600 - £209.99

Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set - £6.29

Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set - £14.69

Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set - £66.49

Peach's Castle Expansion Set - £80.49

Peach's Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set - £31.49

The Iron Golem Fortress - £94.99

Sonic the Hedgehog - Green Hill Zone - £69.99

The Deep Dark Battle - £59.99

Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set - £8.99

The Swamp Adventure - £8.99

Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set - £17.99

The Frozen Peaks - £29.99

The Axolotl House - £20.99

The Panda Haven - £44.99

Larry's and Morton's Airships Expansion Set - £74.99

Nabbit at Toad's Shop Expansion Set - £17.99

Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane - £37.99

Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set - £57.99

The Pumpkin Farm - £31.99

Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set - £94.99

Picnic at Mario's House Expansion Set - £31.99

The End Arena - £19.99

The Mushroom House - £17.99

The "Abandoned" Mine - £19.99

The Animal Sanctuary - £17.99

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge - £94.99

Dorrie's Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set - £39.99

Sonic vs. Dr Eggman's Death Egg Robot - £57.99

Amy's Animal Rescue Island - £46.99

The Devourer Showdown - £ 39.99

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge - £24.99

The Crafting Box 4.0 - £64.99

The Bee Cottage - £17.99

US - Sets Retiring Soon

Peach's Castle Expansion Set - $103.99

Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set - $87.99

US - Hard to Find

Nintendo Entertainment System - $269.99

Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block - $159.99

If you happen to be in another region, head over to LEGO's official website to see the sets being retired in your location.