Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection arrived on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch last week, and now that the community has had the chance to check it out over the weekend, we're wondering what game everyone has been spending the most time with so far.

Is it the most modern release in the collection Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, or have you been revisiting some of the earlier releases? Has this collection changed your thoughts about a certain game? Vote below and let us know in the comments!

In case you missed it, in our review of the MvC: Fighting Collection here on Nintendo Life, we summed it up as a stunning showcase of '90s fighter evolution: