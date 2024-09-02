Nintendo brought the first publicly playable demo of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to PAX West this weekend, and attendees were quick to spot one feature that is yet to be officially revealed.

As highlighted on Twitter by @Nintendeal, it seems Echoes of Wisdom will offer both 'Normal' and 'Hero' difficulty settings right from the beginning, catering the challenge of Zelda's upcoming adventure to your personal tastes.

According to the shared image, Hero difficulty sees Zelda take double damage, hearts won't spawn in the wild and some accessory effects are removed. It looks like you can switch the settings at any time (seems fitting, if it's available on an initial playthrough) though we won't know that for sure until we get our Ultrahands on this one on 26th September.





On Hero difficulty, you’ll take 2x damage and hearts won’t drop CONFIRMED: Zelda Echoes of Wisdom has both Normal and Hero difficulty settingsOn Hero difficulty, you’ll take 2x damage and hearts won’t drop pic.twitter.com/RwQqwUSNE2 September 1, 2024

Of course, this is far from the first time that a Zelda game has been treated to a 'hard mode'. Ocarina of Time's 'Master Quest' popped up on the GameCube and Skyward Sword and A Link Between Worlds saw a 'Hero' setting unlocked after beating the main game. Meanwhile, Wind Waker HD, Twilight Princess HD and Link's Awakening on Switch all had it available from the jump and Breath of the Wild added it as DLC.

It'll be nice to have the option to mix things up in Echoes of Wisdom from the start, particularly with the number of combat options that the upcoming adventure appears to offer. While the marketing had been full steam ahead on the Echoes mechanic since it was revealed in the June Direct, the latest trailer introduced us to 'Swordfighter Form' as yet another way to take on foes.