After learning last week that Pauline will be joining the fun in Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo has today revealed another trailer, this time highlighting the game's new boards.

Shared to Twitter by @NintendoUK, the 39-second video provides a whistle-stop tour of the five game boards and shows some of the sights we can expect to see on each.

Things kick off with Goomba Lagoon, an island board with an explosive Goomba volcano at its centre. We then move on to Rainbow Galleria, the shopping mall board revealed in the Direct trailer, and get another peek at the 'Flash Sale' mechanic which will bring a tasty discount to Stars. Roll 'em Raceway follows that, showcasing more characters in their board-navigating karts.

Then we hit the really new stuff (all of the above getting an individual highlight in the initial Direct reveal). The footage from the Mega Wiggler's Tree Party board shows characters running along Wiggler's back and trying to avoid pesky piranha plants, there's even a bell you can ring to make a sleepy Wiggler move select routes. Finally, there's King Bowser's Keep, a lava-filled board with a giant King of the Koopas at its centre.

Check them all out in the following tweet:

Shopping sprees, high-octane races and…an active Goomba volcano? Prepare for surprises on five brand new boards in #SuperMarioPartyJamboree . Let's take a look… pic.twitter.com/vxgXlVijL5 September 6, 2024

Looking pretty fun, no? Alongside these five newbies, two classic boards from Mario Party 1 and 2 will make a return in Jamboree, giving us a whopping seven options.

We've seen some of the new playable characters, we've seen some of the returning minigames, and now we've seen the new boards. What other reveals does Nintendo have up its sleeve before this one launches on Switch on 17th October?