Many of us were so blinded by the announcement that Pauline would be joining Super Mario Party Jamboree that we failed to look closer at the new website's contents. And yet, coming back to it with a clear head, it seems that a bunch of returning minigames were also teased.

The website highlights a boatload of the 110+ minigames that we can expect to find in Jamboree, the majority of which appear to be new, but there were a couple hidden in the roster that looked strangely familiar. 'Platform Peril' from Mario Party 1? 'Granite Getaway' and 'Snow Brawl' from Mario Party 6? Mario Party 4's 'Three Throw'?! All the following snaps are from the new website, so it looks like we have a couple of returning guests to look forward to.

And there seems to be even more! @tyulk_on_twiter shared a thread of 11 returning minigames including 'Leaf Leap' and 'Defuse or Lose' from Mario Party 5, 'Domination' and 'Stamp Out' from Mario Party 4, 'Deep Sea Salvage' from Mario Party 2 and more. You can find the full thread below.



Blame it on the Crane - Mario Party 4

Defuse or Lose - Mario Party 5

Jump the Gun - Mario Party 6 Snow Brawl - Mario Party 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree will share its 110+ minigames across five new boards (and two returning ones from Mario Party 1 and 2). There's also a 20-player online 'Koopathlon' mode where you battle through the games to be the last man standing.

All this will be rolling onto Switch on 17th October.