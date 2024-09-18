Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
SEGA has today rolled out a brand new update for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, bringing the latest entry in the banana balling series up to ver. 1.20 and adding in a handful of a-peel-ing new features (sorry).

There are a couple of noteworthy changes in this patch. First up, the game is launching yet another collaboration with food corporation Dole, adding new banana designs, items and a special stage. There's also a fresh Battle Mode game called Gem Heist, an added option to skip end-stage animations, online matchmaking improvements and many more tweaks and fixes.

Oh, and there's also news on two new characters — Jet Set's Beat and Crazy Taxi's Axel — who will be joining the game on 19th September as a separate purchase (unless you have the Digital Deluxe Edition, that is).

The full patch notes were shared on Twitter by the official @SuperMonkeyBall account, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Ver. 1.20 (18th Sep 2024)

Update Content

  • Updated the game with special stage and banana-themed designs as well as limited-edition style items as part of the Dole collaboration
  • Added Gem Heist, a new Battle Mode game
  • Added an option to view the players behind you during Battle Mode
  • Made improvements to matchmaking for Battle Random People
  • Tweaked the layouts and visuals of the Race Mode stages Cookie Circuit, Rose Tower, and Farm Frenzy
  • Enabled the option to customise your Chat Wheel on the mode selection screen when battling with friends online or via local communication
  • Made it possible to use the cancel button to skip the animation that plays after clearing a, Adventure Mode stage
  • Reduced lad in Battle Mode
  • Added additional content
  • Removed a bug where grazing against another ball would cause the Item Gague to continuously fill up in Battle Mode
  • Fixed a bug where your character would tilt a direction when going through a Wormhole in Adventure Mode
  • Corrected an issue in Adventure Mode and Race for Battle Mode where a player's arrival at the goal wouldn't register if they passed the goal after colliding with it at high-speed
  • Fixed features affected by the Ver. 1.11 update's framerate adjustments — the camera sensitivity settings, conveyor belt movement, and seesaw physics are now consistent with their behaviour during Ver. 1.10
  • Corrected issues related to replays and ghosts created in previous versions
  • Improved game stability
  • Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs
  • The rebellious graffiti artist Beat and the iconic Crazy Taxi driver Axel are joining the bunch on September 19, 2024 at 7:00pm PT! Each character brings their own unique flair: Beat transforms all in-game bananas into spray cans, paying tribute to the Jet Set franchise, while Axel turns bananas into coins, letting you rack up some crazy money!
  • But that's not all! You can deck out your monkey with 15 new customisation items, featuring outfits for Shadow, NiGHTS, Gilius, Akira, and Majima.
  • The SEGA Pass, individual character packs, and costume set are all available as individual purchases. Players who upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will save on the entire bundle!

Have you taken Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble for a spin yet? Share your thoughts on the game (and today's update) in the comments below.

