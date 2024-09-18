SEGA has today rolled out a brand new update for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, bringing the latest entry in the banana balling series up to ver. 1.20 and adding in a handful of a-peel-ing new features (sorry).

There are a couple of noteworthy changes in this patch. First up, the game is launching yet another collaboration with food corporation Dole, adding new banana designs, items and a special stage. There's also a fresh Battle Mode game called Gem Heist, an added option to skip end-stage animations, online matchmaking improvements and many more tweaks and fixes.

Oh, and there's also news on two new characters — Jet Set's Beat and Crazy Taxi's Axel — who will be joining the game on 19th September as a separate purchase (unless you have the Digital Deluxe Edition, that is).

The full patch notes were shared on Twitter by the official @SuperMonkeyBall account, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Ver. 1.20 (18th Sep 2024)

Update Content