SEGA has today rolled out a brand new update for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, bringing the latest entry in the banana balling series up to ver. 1.20 and adding in a handful of a-peel-ing new features (sorry).
There are a couple of noteworthy changes in this patch. First up, the game is launching yet another collaboration with food corporation Dole, adding new banana designs, items and a special stage. There's also a fresh Battle Mode game called Gem Heist, an added option to skip end-stage animations, online matchmaking improvements and many more tweaks and fixes.
Oh, and there's also news on two new characters — Jet Set's Beat and Crazy Taxi's Axel — who will be joining the game on 19th September as a separate purchase (unless you have the Digital Deluxe Edition, that is).
The full patch notes were shared on Twitter by the official @SuperMonkeyBall account, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Ver. 1.20 (18th Sep 2024)
Update Content
- Updated the game with special stage and banana-themed designs as well as limited-edition style items as part of the Dole collaboration
- Added Gem Heist, a new Battle Mode game
- Added an option to view the players behind you during Battle Mode
- Made improvements to matchmaking for Battle Random People
- Tweaked the layouts and visuals of the Race Mode stages Cookie Circuit, Rose Tower, and Farm Frenzy
- Enabled the option to customise your Chat Wheel on the mode selection screen when battling with friends online or via local communication
- Made it possible to use the cancel button to skip the animation that plays after clearing a, Adventure Mode stage
- Reduced lad in Battle Mode
- Added additional content
- Removed a bug where grazing against another ball would cause the Item Gague to continuously fill up in Battle Mode
- Fixed a bug where your character would tilt a direction when going through a Wormhole in Adventure Mode
- Corrected an issue in Adventure Mode and Race for Battle Mode where a player's arrival at the goal wouldn't register if they passed the goal after colliding with it at high-speed
- Fixed features affected by the Ver. 1.11 update's framerate adjustments — the camera sensitivity settings, conveyor belt movement, and seesaw physics are now consistent with their behaviour during Ver. 1.10
- Corrected issues related to replays and ghosts created in previous versions
- Improved game stability
- Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs
- The rebellious graffiti artist Beat and the iconic Crazy Taxi driver Axel are joining the bunch on September 19, 2024 at 7:00pm PT! Each character brings their own unique flair: Beat transforms all in-game bananas into spray cans, paying tribute to the Jet Set franchise, while Axel turns bananas into coins, letting you rack up some crazy money!
- But that's not all! You can deck out your monkey with 15 new customisation items, featuring outfits for Shadow, NiGHTS, Gilius, Akira, and Majima.
- The SEGA Pass, individual character packs, and costume set are all available as individual purchases. Players who upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will save on the entire bundle!