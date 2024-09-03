We're almost at the tail end of 2024 which means we're getting closer to the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership this November. Nintendo has been busy promoting the game this week with new information and a brand-new trailer, and now we've got some more news to share.

It seems new pre-order deals have been announced. One of these worth highlighting is an offer available to anyone who purchases the game from Micromania in France. As noted by Nintendo Wire, if you pre-order the game from this store you will receive a special steelbook as a bonus. As you can see below, it's got Mario on the front and Luigi on the back:

It's still early days for this upcoming release, so if we hear any similar pre-orders announced locally, we'll be sure to let you know. Right now, pre-orders are also available on the Nintendo eShop and sites like Playasia. This title can also be redeemed with an NSO game voucher.

You can learn more about Mario & Luigi: Brothership for Nintendo Switch in our latest coverage here on Nintendo Life: