Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to paint its way onto Switch next week on 24th September. Ahead of that release date, THQ Nordic has shared a deep dive trailer which runs through some of the remaster's new features courtesy of the game's creatives.

We have the legendary Warren Spector speaking about how the game came to be, director Jason Mallett discussing Mickey's dash and ground-pound moves and designer Aleksandra Jarosz highlighting the expanded 2.5D 'Projector Levels'. All this is accompanied by some new gameplay footage, showcasing the titular mouse in action.

It all looks rather good. We were lucky enough to go hands-on with the PC version of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed at Gamescom this year, and we liked what we saw. While the Switch will have reduced numbers on the performance side of things (the Purple Lamp team told us it will run at 1080p/30fps docked and 720p/30fps handheld), we found the quality of life and mechanical upgrades to be a game changer compared to the somewhat flawed Wii release.

A free Epic Mickey demo is now available on the Switch eShop and we're excited to see how well the full version can brush up next week.