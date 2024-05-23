Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Update [Thu 23rd May, 2024 03:45 BST]:

Bandai Namco has now confirmed Chapter 1 of 'Future Saga' for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will arrive on 24th May 2024.

This first chapter will include the following playable characters: Broly (Restrained), Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rose) Ultra Supervillain, Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) Ultra Supervillain, Android 18 (DB Super) and Videl (DB Super).

In addition to this is more content include three extra missions, 12 Parallel Quests, 15 skills, three costumes, five Super Soul, and 63 loading screen illustrations.

And also included is 'Free Update #18' - featuring seven Raid Quests, eight costumes, three aura/accessories, 93 loading screen illustrations, five Super Soul, avatar level cap unlock, cross versus new feature (1 stage, 4 badges, 2 emotion) as well as improved features.

A Sand Land collaboration has been announced as well, featuring some themed costumes.

Original story [Fri 29th Mar, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Bandai Namco has announced brand new DLC is on the way to the Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

It's officially titled "Future Saga" and will be delivered in four chapters, with Chapter 1 "coming soon". Here's a tiny bit of PR along with the video above which reveals Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) will join the roster in their Ultra Supervillain form.

"Fu is finally on the move... Is it within your power to stop an unprecedented change in history as new forces stand in your way? The FUTURE SAGA is coming soon to DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and will include four parts."

This latest update follows on from the seventh anniversary celebrations last year when the game added a new event, new battle mode (including cross versus), and some additional content. There's also more to come beyond this new lot of DLC.