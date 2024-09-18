Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Publisher Knights Peak and developer VEA Games have announced that their upcoming platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World will be launching on the Switch eShop on 15th October 2024.

Looking like a bit of a cross between Donkey Kong Country and Crash Bandicoot, Nikoderiko sees you follow the story of Niko and Luna as they face off against the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company (y'what?). There are all the hallmarks of a classic DKC game here, including side-scrolling platform levels, flying barrels, and ridable creatures.

We've got to admit, the production quality on display with the above trailer is pretty impressive. The animations are seriously on point and the art direction is very pleasing. Not to mention the game also boasts the talents of David Wise who, would you believe it, also provided music for the DKC franchise.

Let's check out the key features:

- CO-OP: Enjoy single-screen couch co-op, bringing friends and family together for a shared gaming experience. - MUSIC: Legendary David Wise (known for his iconic compositions in classic platformers) arranged ALL the music for the game! - FAMILY GAMING: Nikoderiko is for all ages, and offers a magical, mysterious, and festive experience. - MOUNTS: Collect and summon playable animal friends with unique abilities, serving as both helpful rides for Niko and Luna and valuable allies in battle.



- FANTASTIC WORLDS: Explore unique worlds with lovable characters, friendly areas, epic bosses and various gameplay themes such as minecarts, chase levels and underwater adventures. Each world features iconic landmarks and unique boss-themed areas.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World will be available for $29.99 when it drops on the Switch eShop next month.