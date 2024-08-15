Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Assoupi have revealed a brand-new platformer called Mainframes. It's a refreshingly unique take on the genre in which you take on the role of Floppy who, in an effort to discover its true function, sets off on a quest of self-identity.

The cool thing with this one is that the levels are essentially built to look like a computer desktop, with the platforms being actual program windows that you can alter at will. You'll encounter cute characters on your journey and relax to some lighthearted music tracks that feel perfectly suited to the pixel art world.

Currently, Mainframe's release window is 'early 2025', so hopefully we're looking at January or February, something like that. We're incredibly excited to see more of this though; it's one of the more original ideas we've seen in the platform genre for quite some time.

Let's check out the key features:

- A smart and fast-paced platformer with light puzzle elements

- Move frames to create a path for your character

- Multiple mechanics to discover

- Great meta story with funny dialogues and colorful characters to meet

- Cosy soundtrack

- Lovely art style

What do you make of Mainframes after watching the debut trailer? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.