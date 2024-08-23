Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Capcom has released another new trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection. This time it's for the arcade side-scrolling beat 'em up, The Punisher. It was originally released in arcades in 1993 and will be one of seven games in this upcoming collection.

As the punisher, you can team up with Nick Fury (an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D) as you "mercilessly assail criminals with fists and weapons alike" and "rid the world of evildoers using any methods necessary". Included in this new collection is also a training mode and museum where you can view and listen to various materials.

Here's the full list of games included in this upcoming collection: