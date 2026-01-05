Toshiyuki Itahana, an illustrator best known for his work as a character designer on Final Fantasy IX, has left Square Enix.

Confirming the news online, Itahana-san said that the decision to leave was made at the end of 2025 once all of his commitments to the 25th Anniversary for Final Fantasy IX were complete. He intends to now work as a freelance illustrator and character designer and has urged readers to support him in his new endeavour.

In addition to Final Fantasy IX, Itahana has also contributed to the Chocobo spin-off series and has directed a total of two games, one of which was Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers for the Wii in 2009.

Here's a look at the full announcement post:

As I began thinking seriously about preparing myself to continue drawing for many years to come, I decided to leave Square Enix at the end of last year. Last year marked a major milestone with the 25th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY IX, a truly significant event, and I was deeply grateful to see so many people celebrating FFIX. With the illustration work and supervision related to the 25th anniversary now complete, I feel a strong sense of accomplishment in having fulfilled the role entrusted to me. At the same time, I felt this was the right moment to draw a line under this chapter and take on new challenges. From here on, I will be working as a freelance illustrator and character designer. While remaining deeply grateful for all the connections I’ve been fortunate to receive through my work so far, I hope to draw upon my experience and continue creating a wide variety of new artwork. At the moment, I’m still finding my way—listening to advice and learning from senior freelance illustrators—but if you happen to come across my work somewhere, I would be truly happy if you could support me. To everyone who played the games I worked on at Square Enix, and to all those I had the pleasure of working with over the years, thank you very much. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude, and I sincerely hope for your continued support in the future. May this new year be an exceptionally happy one for all of you.

Final Fantasy IX is currently available via the Switch eShop. Many had hoped that the 25th Anniversary would include an announcement for the long-rumoured remake, but alas, that has yet to happen.