A little while back, Retro Game Books offered up an unofficial Metroid pixel art eBook for absolutely nothing. The deal was valid for an exceptionally limited time, so if you happened to miss out, then you're in luck. As announced by creator Brian Riggsbee on social media, the Pixel Art Metroid eBook is free once again.

You'll need to be pretty quick, though, as the offer, which is to coincide with the 38th anniversary of the original NES title, is only applicable until 9th August at 11:59pm PT (so that's 10th August at 07:59am BST for those in the UK).

Simply use the promo code ZEBES at the checkout to apply the discount.

Today marks the 38 year anniversary of the release of the original Metroid for the Famicom. To celebrate, grab a free copy of the Pixel Art Metroid ebook using promo code ZEBES. Valid until August 9th, 11:59pm PT. https://t.co/E5oxlf8LpS August 6, 2024

As a reminder from last time, the book contains 94 full-colour pages and features gorgeous pixel art from over 125 talented artists. You've also got interviews, tutorials, feature pieces, and more to enjoy while we await more information on the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Of course, if you do happen to enjoy the eBook, then the site also offers a physical edition for £20.