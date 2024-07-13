Metroid Prime 4: Beyond isn't out until next year, but if you're eager to hear a bit more about this anticipated release, read on...

Just weeks after the initial reveal, Retro Studios lead UI artist Jon Wofford has shared some insight about his involvement in the development of the fourth entry and his work on the Samus' visor as well as the heads-up display (HUD) you see in-game:

"Metroid Prime 4 has been a dream project, and my favorite part has been designing, crafting, and animating Samus's HUD. I learned a lot during MPR, and I hope it shows... I think the trailer also does a good job showing that the HUD shouldn't bother trying to compete with the incredible environments, characters, lighting, animation, VFX... I am constantly humbled by the talent on this team."

On his Artstation page, Wofford goes into a bit more detail, mentioning how the "HUD has been a true labor of love":

"The reveal trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The HUD has been a true labor of love, and I'm so glad to finally share it....A nice look at the HUD in combat. The goal was to create a modern update to the visor that honors the Metroid Prime legacy."

He also shows off scanning animations, transitions, the FUI details on Samus' visor, and even her Morph Ball HUD. If you look closer at certain shots throughout the reveal trailer, you can also see Wofford's work on the UI displayed on computer screens in one scene (see below).

Jon Wofford also worked as a UI artist on Metroid Prime Remastered, which was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.