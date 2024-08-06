The latest UK charts are in, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - originally released 2,659 days ago and currently sitting at over 62 million units sold - is back on top once again.
It beats the likes of EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, and Minecraft, with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD retaining 5th position for a second week running. In fact, other than Grand Theft Auto V and WWE 2K24, every game in the top 10 can be found on the Nintendo Switch.
Elsewhere, Elden Ring sees a massive drop in sales to land at number 38, while Mortal Kombat 1 enjoyed a significant boost to bag number 14.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
4
|1
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS4 36%, Switch 32%, PS5 28%, Xbox 5%
|
1
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 48%, PS5 20%, PS4 17%, Xbox 10%
|
6
|4
|
Minecraft
|
5
|
5
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
7
|
6
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
10
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|8
|
WWE 2K24
|
11
|9
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|10
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS4 43%, PS5 31%, Xbox 25%, Switch 1%
|
13
|11
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
12
|12
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
8
|13
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 72%, PS4 24%, Xbox 4%, Switch 0%
|
29
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 71%, Xbox 20%, Switch 9%
|
-
|15
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
15
|16
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
16
|17
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
26
|18
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 72%, PS5 20%, PS4 6%, Xbox 2%
|
18
|19
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 49%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 5%
|
-
|20
|
Cities Skylines II
|
38
|21
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
17
|22
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
22
|23
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|24
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|
-
|25
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|26
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
20
|27
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
30
|28
|Mario Party Superstars
|
40
|29
|Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
|
31
|30
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
24
|31
|Wreckfest
|PS5 91%, Switch 9%
|
36
|32
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|33
|
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|
21
|34
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 48%, PS5 28%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10%
|
35
|35
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
28
|36
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
-
|37
|
The Crew Motorfest
|
9
|38
|
Elden Ring
|
37
|39
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|40
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
I recently got back into playing this but admittedly when I'm in the lead and someone either red or blue shells me it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Huh, interesting to see 8 Deluxe surpass both FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy this week in the UK charts!
Other than that happy to see Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Wonder and Switch Sports not only still in the top 10 (or barely shy of it last week in the latter's case), but also higher and me being me of course I'm happy to see TTYD still around 15 at least, not that far behind Lost Crown and it selling more on Switch etc.!
When the last time MK8 was number one?
Imagine if SMB3 were still No. 1 in the DREAMCAST era.
Personally, I see MK8's "dominance" as a leading indicator of the sorry state of the sport. the fact that Nintendo themselves arent a couple of superior titles past this is unprecedented in my life time, and not in a good way.
(essentially, the prevailing logic is we cant have a sequel let alone another racing game like fzero in the mix because this 10 year old game is still selling well. 🙄 truly hope it lasts forever, Nintendo. I'll be elsewhere doing other things.)
@-wc- It's indicitive of how well the Switch is still selling. Your perspective is on the right lines, but slightly too narrow.
When I worked at Gamestation we sold lots of handhelds in the summer holidays which might be why MK8 is back on top during the summer lull of releases.
@GrailUK
I'm not sure I get your point so I'll respond with some pointed yet non sarcastic, sort of probing questions:
The switch has sold so well that it's too risky make a new mario kart game for it?
How about one exclusive mario kart game on the platform? This one was already how old when Switch debuted?
If "during the most successful hardware era ever" is not the right time to take a chance on a MK sequel, let alone a Pilotwings, Kid Icarus, Fzero, Warioland (et al) game, then when? Do I have to wait for Nintendo's next "failure" console to get any (personally) interesting games again?
thanks ☺️
