The latest UK charts are in, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - originally released 2,659 days ago and currently sitting at over 62 million units sold - is back on top once again.

It beats the likes of EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, and Minecraft, with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD retaining 5th position for a second week running. In fact, other than Grand Theft Auto V and WWE 2K24, every game in the top 10 can be found on the Nintendo Switch.

Elsewhere, Elden Ring sees a massive drop in sales to land at number 38, while Mortal Kombat 1 enjoyed a significant boost to bag number 14.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 4 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 36%, Switch 32%, PS5 28%, Xbox 5% 1 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 20%, PS4 17%, Xbox 10% 6 4 Minecraft 5 5 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 7 6 Grand Theft Auto V 10 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 8 WWE 2K24 11 9 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 43%, PS5 31%, Xbox 25%, Switch 1% 13 11 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 12 12 Assassin's Creed Mirage 8 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 72%, PS4 24%, Xbox 4%, Switch 0% 29 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 71%, Xbox 20%, Switch 9% - 15 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack 15 16 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 16 17 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

26 18 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 72%, PS5 20%, PS4 6%, Xbox 2% 18 19 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 49%, PS5 38%, Xbox 7%, PS4 5% - 20 Cities Skylines II 38 21 Red Dead Redemption 2

17 22 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 22 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 24 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

- 25 Dark Souls Trilogy

- 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20 27 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 30 28 Mario Party Superstars

40 29 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

31 30 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

24 31 Wreckfest PS5 91%, Switch 9% 36 32 Pokémon Violet - 33 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

21 34

Sonic Superstars Switch 48%, PS5 28%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10% 35 35

Princess Peach: Showtime!

28 36

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

- 37

The Crew Motorfest

9 38

Elden Ring

37 39

Super Mario Odyssey - 40

Batman: Arkham Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

