Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, has pledged to never charge money for any DLC or update.

The statement originated with a brief social media update on the 1.6 content for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, with ConcernedApe stating that it, along with the next PC update, is still in progress. Beyond that, there is little else to report, but one user responded to the statement by expressing fans' appreciation for the ongoing updates, noting that they likely won't be bothered by the lengthy wait so long as the content remains free.

I swear on the honor of my family name, i will never charge money for a DLC or update for as long as I live. Screencap this and shame me if I ever violate this oath — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 22, 2024

ConcernedApe's response is certainly bold, but judging from the copious updates already applied to Stardew Valley, we're somewhat inclined to believe him on this one.

Update 1.6 has been available on PC for several months now, and adds a host of new content, balance changes, visual improvements, quality-of-life improvements, and more. In addition to ongoing updates for Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe is also hard at work on Haunted Chocolatier, an upcoming confectionary-themed RPG. No release date has been provided at the time of writing, but we're certainly excited to see more.