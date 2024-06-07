Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Civilization VII is launching next year, but most importantly if you're reading this website, it's coming to Nintendo Switch!

Civilization VI was released on Switch, of course, but it's great news to hear that its long-awaited sequel is also coming to Nintendo's console. Announced during the Summer Game Fest opening showcase, you can watch the reveal teaser trailer above.

Here's some blurb and a couple of snaps from the cinematic trailer:

As the seventh mainline title in the franchise, Civilization VII is a 4X strategy game developed by the legendary team at Firaxis Games. Players establish their civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand their territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world.

The 2K press release states that "the full reveal of Civilization VII and its exciting new features and innovations will be shared in August 2024," so we'll be hearing more soon.

if you enjoyed Civ 6, if you're looking forward to this next installment in the celebrated 4X series, and how you think it'll hold up on Switch.