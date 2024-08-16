Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

All Nippon Airways, the Japanese airline headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, has collaborated with The Pokémon Company to produce a new airline safety video starring some of your favourite Pocket Monsters.

As highlighted by VGC, the video will be shown on both the "Pikachu Jet NH" and the "Eevee Jet NH" aircraft starting from 15th August 2024, so uh... yesterday, at the time of writing.

In an accompanying press release, All Nippon Airways stated:

“With this collaboration, we aim to provide excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages."

It's definitely a neat way to get more eyes on the screen when these kind of videos play at the start of a lengthy journey; goodness knows we've seen quite enough of them in our time, so it's nice to see something a bit different.

We particularly enjoy the section in which Jigglypuff looks like he's about to deck a gentlemen for vaping in the cabin. Absolute unit.

All Nippon Airways has collaborated with both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company on numerous occasions, with perhaps one of the more famous examples being the ANA Puzzle Swap panel that was made available via SpotPass on 3DS in 2012.