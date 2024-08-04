Patrick the starfish from Nickelodeon's Spongebob SqaurePants series could be getting his very own video game, according to a new online listing.

For a brief amount of time, the online store 'igabiba' had a page up for "The Patrick Star Game", which is described as an open-world physics-based playground by Outright Games. Switch is supposedly one of the platforms this game is coming to alongside a PlayStation and Xbox release.

Here's the full description and a look at the game's box art (via social media):

"Patrick fans, your time has come - and Bikini Bottom is your open-world playground! You can skydive with just a parasol (or nothing at all), search for buried treasure in the Dump, or release the rage in Mrs. Puff's Rage Room. Use almost any item you find, from the reef blower to a paint can, to make the world more Patrick. And take on challenges only Patrick would attempt, set up by Spongebob, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and more. So become the star of the show, put your silliest ideas into action, and enjoy the physics-based chaos that unfolds all around you!"

NEW SPONGEBOB PLATFORMER LEAKED REAL GAMING IS BACK pic.twitter.com/myCikpqpbF July 31, 2024

This type of gameplay sounds similar to a certain Nintendo game that also has plenty of physics-based chaos and open-world fun. Gamescom and Opening Night Live take place later this month, so assuming this is the real deal, we could potentially be finding out more very soon.