In October last year, we reported that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake was getting a special 'BFF Edition' packed with a host of goodies (as well as the game itself, of course). The catch? It costs a staggering $249.99.

THQ Nordic was nice enough to send us one to open up, so we can at least show you what you're getting for all that cash. The headline news for many will be the inclusion of an inflatable 50cm Patrick Star, but there's a lot more inside this box than just that.

For example, the 25cm tall 'Cosmic Victory' statue is lovely; we're not sure if we have a big enough shelf in the office to house it, but we're sorely tempted to find the room.

You also get four mini bouncing balls (with a different SpongeBob inside each one) and a plastic stand to display them on, and there's a BFF amulet necklace which opens up to reveal two pictures of the legendary pals.

Rounding off the goodies are four placemats, each showing a different scene. You also get a certificate of authenticity and a DLC code which unlocks costumes in the game itself.

Is all of this worth the steep asking price? Well, if you're a SpongeBob fan, that question might be slightly easier to answer.

At least the game itself is worth a look; in our 8/10 review, we said:

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake is a triumphant and varied 3D platformer that no fan of the series or the genre will want to miss. It’s not the game that’ll change your mind if 3D collectathon-style games aren’t your thing, but it demonstrates at every step that it’s not just some half-hearted cash-in. Focused level design, lots of gameplay variety, tight controls, and a charming cast voiced by the original voice artists all combine to make this one of the best SpongeBob games yet. Though it’s occasionally let down by performance issues, we’d still give this one a strong recommendation to anyone who likes a 3D platformer and a Krabby Patty.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Thanks to THQ Nordic for kindly sending the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake 'BFF Edition' used in this feature.