Pokemon SanDisk microSD cards
Image: Nintendo Life

SanDisk, one of the world's leading SD card manufacturers and our top choice when it comes to storage solutions for Nintendo Switch, has today announced a new line of official Pokémon microSD cards.

Expanding upon its officially licensed Nintendo range, Sandisk's new lineup includes three new designs in total – a 256GB Pikachu card, a 512GB Gengar card, and a huge 1TB Snorlax card that'll eradicate your Switch's storage woes for good.

These cards are compatible with all models of Nintendo Switch – and indeed any other devices you may own which use microSD cards for storage. If you'd like to get your hands on one for yourself or as a gift for a fellow Switch owner, you can do so below:

Watch on YouTube

SanDisk Pokémon microSD Card - 256 GB
SanDisk Pokémon microSD Card - 512GB
SanDisk Pokémon microSD Card - 1 TB
As mentioned above, these are just the latest in a line of officially licensed cards from SanDisk and Nintendo. There have been some really nice designs over the years:

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 64GB micro SD card (Yoshi)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 64GB micro SD card (Zelda)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card (Animal Crossing)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 1TB micro SD card (Zelda)
Apex Legends SanDisk microSDXC Card - Switch, 128GB
Fortnite SanDisk microSDXC Card - Switch, 128GB
Fortnite SanDisk microSDXC Card - Switch, 256GB
Let us know if you're thinking of snapping one of these up by storing your thoughts in our comment section below.