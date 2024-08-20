SanDisk, one of the world's leading SD card manufacturers and our top choice when it comes to storage solutions for Nintendo Switch, has today announced a new line of official Pokémon microSD cards.

Expanding upon its officially licensed Nintendo range, Sandisk's new lineup includes three new designs in total – a 256GB Pikachu card, a 512GB Gengar card, and a huge 1TB Snorlax card that'll eradicate your Switch's storage woes for good.

These cards are compatible with all models of Nintendo Switch – and indeed any other devices you may own which use microSD cards for storage. If you'd like to get your hands on one for yourself or as a gift for a fellow Switch owner, you can do so below:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

As mentioned above, these are just the latest in a line of officially licensed cards from SanDisk and Nintendo. There have been some really nice designs over the years: