With only 32GB of storage available within the system itself (or 64GB if you have a Switch OLED), Nintendo Switch has always had one significant weak point – storing digital games. MicroSD cards have therefore been an essential accessory for any Switch owner since the console's launch, and this new card is the best option we've had yet.

Trusted SD card maker SanDisk has released an all-new 1.5TB microSD solution, finally putting to bed any and all storage woes for Switch fans. Previously, the best option available was a 1TB card, with other sizes ranging from 64GB to 512GB also being popular (1.5TB is equivalent to 1,500GB).

The new 1.5TB beast is available to buy now, although stock is selling out fast:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

SanDisk 1.5TB microSD Card

Other SanDisk microSD Cards

As you can see, prices for the older, smaller cards have become much more affordable over time, but being able to store all of your games on a single card, rather than buying several smaller ones, means you won't need to keep swapping out cards to play different games.

To give you an example, a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes in at 16.7GB – that means you'd be able to fit 89 games of that size on a 1.5TB SD card. Most Switch games are much smaller than that too, so if you own lots of smaller eShop titles, you're easily looking at being able to store hundreds of titles on a single card.

Of course, SanDisk's cards also play nicely with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and boast extremely fast transfer speeds, so they're a decent option for lots of different devices, including all types of Switch consoles. As mentioned above, other sizes are also available, so be sure to check out our guide to the best microSD Cards for Switch if you'd like to learn more: