Nintendo has released an adorable new piece of artwork featuring Mario and Luigi to celebrate the warm, relaxing Summer months (thanks, Tokyo Game Life).

Available to download over on My Nintendo, the artwork features Mario and his brother Luigi chiling in the shallow depths of the ocean, while a cute Blooper gazes up from underwater. We can also see a standard Super Star nestled in the sandy beach, which suggests that Mario and Luigi's vacation getaway probably wasn't Isle Delfino, where the native Shine Sprites boast a different design.

Nintendo often releases specialised artwork depending on specific events or seasons of the year, but this one has to be one of our favourites. The download options allow for landscape orientation on monitors and for portrait use on mobile devices.

At least this is something we can enjoy over here in the West. Japan residents have recently been going wild over Nintendo's 'controller button' collection of keyrings available in the Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto Nintendo stores. New designs include buttons from the SNES, N64, and GameCube in addition to the original lineup of Famicom and NES variants. We can't have it all, we guess.