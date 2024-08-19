Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer LEAP Studios have today unveiled the first DLC pack for the dice-based monster-catching roguelike Dicefolk, set to roll onto Switch this Fall.

The 'Will Chimeras Pack' adds 21 brand new 'Chimera' creatures into the game and a bonus 'Will Talisman' — a modifier which influences which Chimera you will encounter and recruit throughout a run — to mix up your strategy. There's also a batch of new enchanted equipment for even more mid-run customisation.

But that's not all, the developer has also lined up a free update to coincide with the DLC's launch later this year. This is set to bring a new Special Mode for extra challenges, new bosses, even more equipment, the 'Fortune Talisman' (which packs in all Chimeras offered by every other Talisman) and a sprinkling of tweaks and bug fixes.

Here's a handful of screenshots to showcase what will soon be on offer:

The DLC and free update lands on Steam today for $4.99, though those of us who want to get involved on Switch will have to wait until a little later this year. For the time being, both additions are set to come to Switch "this Fall", but we'll be keeping an eye out for a more specific date over the coming months.

We had a great time with Dicefolk when it rolled onto Switch earlier this year. In our 9/10 review, we praised the game's innovative combat system and addictive replay value, calling it "an excellent new addition to the enormous roguelite genre".