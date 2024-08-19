Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer LEAP Studios have today unveiled the first DLC pack for the dice-based monster-catching roguelike Dicefolk, set to roll onto Switch this Fall.

The 'Will Chimeras Pack' adds 21 brand new 'Chimera' creatures into the game and a bonus 'Will Talisman' — a modifier which influences which Chimera you will encounter and recruit throughout a run — to mix up your strategy. There's also a batch of new enchanted equipment for even more mid-run customisation.

But that's not all, the developer has also lined up a free update to coincide with the DLC's launch later this year. This is set to bring a new Special Mode for extra challenges, new bosses, even more equipment, the 'Fortune Talisman' (which packs in all Chimeras offered by every other Talisman) and a sprinkling of tweaks and bug fixes.

Here's a handful of screenshots to showcase what will soon be on offer:

The DLC and free update lands on Steam today for $4.99, though those of us who want to get involved on Switch will have to wait until a little later this year. For the time being, both additions are set to come to Switch "this Fall", but we'll be keeping an eye out for a more specific date over the coming months.

We had a great time with Dicefolk when it rolled onto Switch earlier this year. In our 9/10 review, we praised the game's innovative combat system and addictive replay value, calling it "an excellent new addition to the enormous roguelite genre".

Have you tried out Dicefolk yet? Will this DLC encourage you to take the plunge? Let us know in the comments.