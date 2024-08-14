Last year, ahead of the release of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 'Wave 6' DLC, Nintendo published a physical bundle in select parts of the world featuring the Booster Course Pass (including Waves 1-5 and a free Wave 6 download).

Now, in an update, it's apparently released a physical edition with "all" of the DLC on the game cartridge. As highlighted by NintendoSoup, a new physical edition in Southeast Asia features updated Switch packaging, noting how "this special bundle comes with Wave 1-6 DLC".

There's no mention of a download being required, either - so this is seemingly the whole package on one game card. As noted by the same source, older packaging for the game (prior to this August 2024 reprint) stated the bundle included "Wave 1-5 DLC" with Wave 6 available as a free download.

Locations like Japan and elsewhere have also received physical games featuring all the DLC for titles like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2. Nintendo also recently released a Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass physical bundle.