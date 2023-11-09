It feels like a lifetime ago since Nintendo announced that it would be expanding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Booster Course Pass, adding a total of 48 courses made up of revamped classics and brand-new additions. But does the expansion end with a bang or a whimper? Well, much like prior waves, we’d say this one lands somewhere in the middle, offering up a bunch of solid circuits mixed in with a few mildly disappointing ones.
Pretty much par for the course, then, but let’s just remind ourselves of what’s included with this one. You’ve got two new cups — the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup — made up of three Tour tracks and five ‘legacy’ courses from previous series entries. Oh, and you've four new characters to try out, too. More on those later.
Starting off with the Acorn Cup, this is easily the weaker of the two. Like every other Booster Course Cup, the first track on offer is from Tour and is called Rome Avanti. It’s a reasonably pleasant jaunt, but after six waves, we have to say that many of the Tour courses tend to bleed into one another at this point; there’s not a single one that we can say is destined to become a true classic track. They’re fine, and that’s it. It’s pretty cool to drive through the Colosseum, though.
Next up is DK Mountain from Double Dash!!, and this serves as a reminder of just how safe those Tour courses are. It’s an absolute belter of a course that really shows off what Nintendo can do with verticality in this series. Sadly, Daisy Circuit cruises into view next and proves to be one of the most sinfully boring tracks we’ve ever played in Mario Kart 8. We could imagine it being reasonably good fun back in 2008 on Wii, but next to some of the delightfully imaginative tracks we’ve experienced on Switch, it just doesn’t hold up.
Finally, Piranha Plant Cove is a fine addition from Tour that makes good use of alternate routes when you complete each lap. It’s a gorgeous water-based track, though not quite as memorable as the likes of Ninja Hideaway or Sky-High Sundae. If anything, you probably spend a bit too much time underwater, resulting in a distinct lack of variety.
Moving onto the Spiny Cup, you’ve got Madrid Drive kicking you off, sending you through the city streets and right down the middle of a ruddy football stadium. It’s stylish stuff, but like Rome Avanti, it’s ultimately forgettable. Thankfully, things get back on track with Rosalina’s Ice World from Mario Kart 7, which remains a delightful Galaxy-inspired course with beautiful visuals, appropriate obstacles, and the odd sneaky shortcut here and there.
The penultimate track is Bowser Castle 3 from Super Mario Kart, and Nintendo has done a truly wonderful job translating this one into the modern era. With excellent use of the anti-grav feature, it’s a great example of how to take a relatively simple course and make it feel fresh once again (take note, Daisy Circuit). To close things off, we’ve got another take on Rainbow Road, making this the fifth and final (as far as we know) rainbow to grace Mario Kart 8. Based on the Wii version, it’s still a really great track, though the visuals on this one don’t pack quite the same punch as the 3DS variant.
Of course, in addition to the new courses, we’ve also got several new characters in the racer line-up, including Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Peachette, and Pauline. Funky Kong and Pauline are both great options if you prefer the ‘Heavy’ category, while both Diddy Kong and Peachette are more all-rounders, with Diddy Kong, in particular, favouring faster acceleration and a slower top speed.
One weird nitpick we have, however, is that Funky Kong, as cool as he is, has a really annoying voice. It’s not a deal breaker or anything, but hearing him screech every time you boost or jump over a ramp is a little grating after a while. Just tone it down a bit, yeah?
If those four characters don't tickle your fancy, mind, you've also got a selection of 18 new Mii Racing Suits to choose from, including the likes of Castle Suit, Dry Bowser Suit, Goomba Suit, and Blooper Suit. There's a nice variety available, though we'd have liked Nintendo to be a touch more experimental with this. It could have proven the perfect opportunity to get more characters from other video game IP into the game, but alas, you'll have to rely on amiibo to bring in some third-party characters.
Conclusion
Judged on its own, the final wave for the Booster Course Pass is another perfectly fine, if slightly uneven addition to the expansion. The Tour courses remain reasonably good fun, but are ultimately forgettable, while Daisy Circuit stands as one of the most boring tracks in the entire game. Nintendo could have just adapted Airship Fortress instead, y'know? That said, there's still a lot to enjoy here, including four great new character additions, making Wave 6 a solid finale to the Booster Course expansion.
Comments 45
I will rate it when I play it like the other waves, but I'm disappointed because they haven't included a SNES track of each type in this huge selection of DLC circuits. They are fast and fun and don't rely on pointless gimmicks. Donut Plains 3 is one of my favourite tracks in Mario Kart 8.
I would like to have the option to make my own custom cups and save them, or have an option to arrange tracks by console, because all Tour tracks to me feel out of place compared to old tracks. I don't like Tour tracks because they change ecery lap and I can't learn them so I get lost sometimes.
Funky Kong has a pretty annoying voice is con? How dare you sir?
I've been following NL for 9 years now and never made an account, but having Funky Kong as a negative is going too far so I had to make an account to show my disagreement.
Great DLC all in all, but I'd also add to the cons, Diddy Kong's voice. Nothing like previous DK games or SSBU. It's really terrible and will probably keep me from playing as him, sadly. I wish Nintendo would have added sounds controls as part of the package for voices and in general.
“Funky Kong has a pretty annoying voice”
Beep Beep Yeah, hello police? Yeah I need this person arrested……they said funky as annoying voice……well I don’t know I just don’t agree with em…..NO their opinion is different from mine! Please arrest!
Don’t you dare diss my boy Funky Kong!
@FlyingDunsparce there are only a few writers on here who seem to like the product they're reporting on.
@Banjo- The SNES and GBA reimaginings are consistently among the best tracks in MK8. BC3 is the most exciting track in this wave to me.
Some of the tracks in this final pack felt like wasted opportunities. Did we really need more snowy winter tracks, more water tracks, and more mountain terrain tracks? No.
Really really sad to see more creative courses like Airship Fortress and Dino Dino Jungle left behind.
But the great tracks here are really really great. Bowser Castle 3 in particular feels like a whole new course all together (with killer music, too).
Rainbow Road Wii is as thrilling as ever.
Madrid Drive was also a very pleasant surprise, with its run through the football stadium being a silly thrill.
Could have been much better, but Wave 6 still stands out as a solid good.
Third world problems: I don't like that Funky Kong isn't screaming 'Coconuuuut!' when boosting, like he did in MK Wii. Somehow that was something I was looking forward to. I blame nostalgia.
Besides that I would have appreciated Rainbow Road and others from DD.
Now that the booster pack is finished, do we get an overall review? 🤔 We only have to pay for it once, so 6 reviews is kind of a lot. Would the review scores be averaged or added? 😝 Or maybe take max?
The review scores have been 7, 6, 8, 9, 7, 7 , so the average is a 7.3 so probably 7. Unless they are greater than the sum of their parts. 🤔
The Funky Kong disrespect is real.
You must not have liked Funky in Mario Kart Wii either because he sounded just the same then.
The two city tracks are fine but fall short of even previous cities. Singapore, Bangkok, Vancouver, and Athens are much better. They faithfully recreated DK Mountain and proved that it really was the perfect track to bring back for anti-gravity and gliding. Piranha Plant Cove has great music and atmosphere. I understand why some people didn't want yet another ice track but Rosalina's Ice World is still pretty good with improved visuals and music. SNES Bowser Castle 3 is absolutely sick and slick. They got everything right with that one. Wii Rainbow Road is another excellent Rainbow Road to complete the quartet. The new characters are all great (especially for a DK fan) and the new Mii suits are nifty.
Overall, this last wave is predictably my favorite, so it's not just "fine."
I can't help but pull the cheesiest grin when I hear Funky's voice I absolutely love it though I understand it's not for everyone!
Looking forward to trying the tracks later, if it's anything like the other waves then I'm sure it'll be a lot of fun and that's what matters at the end of the day.
Too much water
@FishyS We'll be doing a review covering the whole package, yes
@FlyingDunsparce Welcome to the site! But Diddy Kong is better.
tbh daisy circuit really sells itself to me on the visuals, gorgeous orange hues abound
@Olliemar28 How does Funky Kong have an annoying voice when this has been his voice seen forever ego?
Yeah, no, this review is trash. Can you say biased? Hating on Daisy's course ain't cool. For some of us, there is a pleasant nostalgia for that course. Especially when seeing the statues.
@SlasherZ He just does? It doesn't matter if the voice is decades old or if it's brand new. If it's annoying, it's annoying.
@J3rs3yG1rl
Lol every review is biased, they're all opinions.
-Nintendo making me buy a Daisy amiibo years after it went out of print
1/10
@FishyS Ha, watch this space.
I just hope Funky Kong isn't going to be used en masse as he was in the Wii game, I've already had my fill of his annoying voice back then.
Overall a good package though! A good way to close off the Booster Course Pass.
Did they ever fix the sunset not, um, sunsetting in that one track from the last wave?
I would take this dlc over most games that they rate seven or even eight
@canaryfarmer no
@Munchlax I love them both. If only one could make it I would have picked Diddy but I'm glad they both got in and Funky is a more exciting addition to me.
@progx reviewing something you dislike is strange indeed as it puts you in a negetive mindset from the start. In this funky case though it's a nonsensical argument that's completely subjective to the reviewer. It has no business being part of the review and affecting the score.
@FlyingDunsparce Well, you don't know if the Funky Kong voice affected the score, I see a lot of reviews that have 1 or 2 cons but are still a 10 for example. Maybe they just felt like it was a con for them but not enough to lower the score.
The dream for Wario Colosseum with anti-grav dies....
@Rioichi sure but it's still stupid. If you don't like Funky's voice, just play another character. This is like that person that said Nabbit ruined Mario Wonder for them.
Fair play to anyone who enjoys Funky Kong voice. Great! Good. Play as Funky to your hearts content.
Some people don't like Funky's voice. That doesn't hurt you. That doesn't affect your enjoyment of Funky Kong.
I really want there to be more understanding that the most milquetoast of criticisms isn't the same thing as a personal attack.
Wish it could run within a VR set.
@FlyingDunsparce But if Funky was added to the game on this DLC, then it makes sense to play with him, I know I would try all the new characters, to see how they look and sound.
@FlyingDunsparce Affecting the score? Ruining the game? It's a minor personal point brought up in the text with a tongue-in-cheek callback in the cons — this wouldn't suddenly be an 8 if Funky Kong was silent!
The Joys and Cons are an overall roundup reflecting the sentiments of the reviewer, they don't represent scales with the balance going one way or another depending on the number of positives/negatives. A 10/10 could easily have two or three cons.
Wii Rainbow Road and Bowsers Castle 3 are both amazing. The article states that the visuals aren’t up to par with the 3DS variant and that simply isn’t true, its among the best looking in the game. The other tracks are good and I actually like the Rome track. Madrid track was for sure the worse.
Rome and Madrid tracks are neither boring nor forgettable in my opinion. Especially if you have been to those cities and love them.
I can’t trust the opinions of someone that doesn’t like Funky Kong.
Jokes aside, good review! The BCP has been a wild ride, with various rises and dips in quality. But playing through Wii Rainbow Road took me back to when I was a kid playing Wii without a care in the world, and that’s all I wanted out of the DLC.
I'm going to defend this reviews opinion on Funky Kong. He always sounds like he's having manic phase with his screaming and yelling. Like, lay off the Red Bull and let's not encourage this erratic behaviour.
Look, I get that Funky Kong is this memetic sacred cow and saying anything bad about him is akin to sacrilige, but like, he is a very loud and boisterous character. It's totally understandable if that puts someone off.
Looking forward to playing these tracks later today. All we want now is Nintendo to announce either booster course pass 2, or MK9! Though I think the latter will be a Switch 2 launch title.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an all-time classic. It has given us close to ten years of solid gameplay. Thank you Nintendo for this amazing game. Now, time to start investing in Mario Kart 9 for the next gen console.
Still so amazed that Nintendo even did this. The really made MK8 the best of the best.
Tap here to load 45 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...