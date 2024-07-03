Update #2 [Wed 3rd Jul, 2024 06:00 BST]: This Splatoon 3 + Expansion Pass bundle has now been confirmed for Europe as well, arriving. It's arriving later this month on 25th July 2024.

Update #1: Nintendo of Australia has just confirmed a western release - announcing the same physical bundle will be released locally on 25th July 2024 at select retailers.





This physical bundle also comes with a 3-month



Look for this box art in select retailers 👇 #Splatoon3 together with its Expansion Pass will be releasing in Australia and New Zealand on 25/07!This physical bundle also comes with a 3-month #NintendoSwitchOnline Individual membership to help you get started with online play!Look for this box art in select retailers 👇 pic.twitter.com/Vdqw3jrlAA June 20, 2024

Original [Thu 20th Jun, 2024 05:00 BST]: Nintendo has announced it is releasing a new physical version of Splatoon 3 in Japan next month on 18th July 2024.

This new package will come bundle with a copy of the game, the Expansion Pass (including the Inkopolis update and Side Order DLC) as well as a three-month Switch Online subscription. It's not specifically mentioned if everything is actually on the game card, but Nintendo has done this with previous Switch game and DLC bundles.

For now, this physical pack has only been confirmed for Japan, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. If you haven't experienced the Splatoon 3 DLC yet, be sure to check out our previous coverage. Inkopolis saw the return of the Squid Sisters and Side Order added a brand-new single-player experience.

Here's a little sample of our Side Order review:

"We found ourselves repeatedly coming back to try just one more run which turned into five, so that should speak for itself. Splatoon fans rejoice, it’s another goodie."

Again, this isn't the first time Nintendo has released updated packages containing expansion content and DLC. It's previously done this for Switch games like Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword + Shield and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.