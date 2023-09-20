It seems Nintendo will be offering an alternative DLC physical release for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Japan.
As highlighted on social media, the Japanese physical release will apparently include a copy of the base game and the Booster Course Pass (featuring Waves 1-5) all on a single game card. The only download required will be for Wave 6 when it's released in Winter 2023. Here's the Amazon description:
This is a package containing the Nintendo Switch software Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the additional content "Course Add-on Pass" in one game card. You will need to download additional data (free of charge) to play the 6th course in the "Course Add-on Pass"
In contrast, the physical deal on offer here in the West (at least in certain regions) is just a DLC download code and there's no base game or Switch game card included. Instead, you'll get some extra goodies like a sticker sheet and some pins.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 13
Seems a bit odd they didn't wait just a bit longer to have all the DLC on a cart.
But watch it become a real collector's item in the future when the servers and shop are no more....
they finally did it, mario kart 8 deluxe DELUXE
Does it disturb anyone else that between this DLC and Wonder, both nabbit and Peachette have somehow become canon characters. 😆 Maybe Peach was just Toadette all along. 🤔
I think it's pretty dumb to re-release the game with the DLC included on a cartridge if they don't actually include the entire DLC on it
But I guess they wanted to have a "new" Mario Kart on the shelves for christmas
@FishyS I don’t really mind nabbit as a canon character now, he seems like a fun addition to the 2D Mario series
Peachette is just weird though
I might get the UK version if this JUST for the trinkets.
@FishyS wasn’t Nabbit canon from the start…?
I seem to recall Nabbit was a major new character/enemy in NSMBU
That's pretty dumb. If it included all the DLC on cart I might have actually bought this version (if it came out in Europe) but this just seems like a weird choice not to include everything on cart. Doesn't really seem very worth it that way if you already have the original Deluxe release plus have the DLC purchased.
I think selling a box with a code and just a couple of stickers is just creating more (e)-waste. So I won't be bothered to buy it. (and I already have the DLC trough NSO)
@Eel Nabbit wasn't a playable character in the original game, both he and Peachette became characters in DLC. But I agree Peachette is the much weirder case since she is technically just Toadette in Peach cosplay (well, transformation). Honestly Nabbit probably deserves to be in Mario Kart more than Peachette but Peachette is cuter even though she is also kind of an abomination.
Pointless to do a physical release if it doesn't include all dlc on a CART! You know, the REASON one would buy a physical game.
This has me boiling. It's so stupid and wasteful!
I never understood why they didn’t do this for smash. When the switch eshop inevitably goes down both fighter passes go down with it, like what just happened on 3DS and Wii U
Don't worry nintendo will release mario kart 8 super Deluxe on switch 2 with all the dlc, they are trying to beat gta V
