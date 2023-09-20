It seems Nintendo will be offering an alternative DLC physical release for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Japan.

As highlighted on social media, the Japanese physical release will apparently include a copy of the base game and the Booster Course Pass (featuring Waves 1-5) all on a single game card. The only download required will be for Wave 6 when it's released in Winter 2023. Here's the Amazon description:

This is a package containing the Nintendo Switch software Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the additional content "Course Add-on Pass" in one game card. You will need to download additional data (free of charge) to play the 6th course in the "Course Add-on Pass"

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: via Amazon Japan

In contrast, the physical deal on offer here in the West (at least in certain regions) is just a DLC download code and there's no base game or Switch game card included. Instead, you'll get some extra goodies like a sticker sheet and some pins.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Set
If there are any developments or updates, we'll let you know. Will you be picking up any of these physical deals for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC? Tell us in the comments.

