The classic Atari and Commodore puzzle game Boulder Dash is 40 years old this year. The game has been re-released multiple times over the years, and it looks we're getting another version sometime soon.

Spotted via GamePress by Landlock on Twitter, Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary has been developed by BBG Entertainment in collaboration with the game's original creators and isn't just a simple rerelease of a classic. There are 180 brand new levels to play through, including every single world from Boulder Dash I, II, and III. Five new worlds will play host to these new levels, and one of those worlds has been created by one of the original developers, Peter Liepa.

This is all presented in a new, modern art style which... we're not 100% sure if we're a fan of. But we haven't seen it in motion yet. And, despite no official announcement, Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary also has a Steam page. More details will be shared at Gamescom which takes place next week, so we'll probably get something more official ahead of Opening Night Live.

Strangely enough, Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary is actually available on Switch. It launched in 2020... around the game's 36th Anniversary. It's also a port of a mobile game, so probably not the best way to experience a classic. Hopefully, 40th Anniversary is a step up from that.



We'll update you on Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary soon as we get more details.