The very first Legend of Zelda LEGO set is just weeks away from release, with the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 shipping from 1st September. After initially selling out rather quickly, pre-orders are once again available with some new options appearing courtesy of the My Nintendo Store UK & Ireland.

The set – which contains 2,500 pieces and four brand-new Minifigures – can be bought on its own from the My Nintendo Store at its regular retail price of £259.99 / $299.99. However, should you also want a copy of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which we imagine most Zelda fans probably do, you can order both to take 10% off the Great Deku Tree's cost.

To do so, simply add both the Great Deku Tree set and either of the Echoes of Wisdom products listed below to your basket. You'll see the 10% discount applied at checkout – and considering the LEGO set's high price, that's a pretty decent saving of £26 / 30€! You'll get a free keyring too!

The 10% discount offer ends on 26th September, the same day that Echoes of Wisdom launches.

The Great Deku Tree set is also available once again from the official LEGO store in both the UK and the US should you prefer, although there aren't any discounts to be found here:

