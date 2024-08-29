The latest Japanese charts are in, courtesy of Famitsu, and it's an expectedly quiet week as we prepare for the stacked September release schedule.

Despite only shifting an additional 10,198 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 has held onto the top spot for the fourth week in a row. To be honest, things are equally unremarkable elsewhere too. The familiar faces of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo Switch Sports and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to prove that no amount of slow sales will boot them out of the top 10, while last week's newbie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles is nowhere to be seen.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (5th - 18th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 Switch 10,198 266,189 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 8,491 5,971,181 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 8,448 1,396,628 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 7,113 7,885,519 5 Minecraft Switch 6,847 3,612,660 6 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch

4,319

5,570,521

7

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Switch 4,200

5,398,801

8

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Switch

4,193 187,168

9

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch

3,368

1,125,053

10

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Switch

3,235

1,919,269



At least the hardware charts are a little more interesting this week as the PS5 has taken the lead over the Switch OLED. Sony's latest managed an additional 28,008 sales this week compared to the OLED on 27,530. Combining the consoles' SKUs puts things back in Nintendo's favour, with the OLED, Lite and standard models totalling 42,958 sales while the standard and digital-only PS5 models hit 31,493.

We'd imagine the surge in PS5 sales comes from Sony's announcement that it'll be upping prices by ¥13,000 (roughly $90) from 2nd September. According to a Japanese PlayStation Blog post, this increase is due to "the recent challenging external environment, including the current fluctuations in the global economic situation, and the impact it will have on our business". Makes sense to get 'em while they're cheap(er), eh?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)

Total Unit Sales

1

PlayStation 5

28,008

5,142,394

2

Switch OLED

27,530

7,743,394

3

Switch Lite

10,776

6,010,801

4

Switch 4,653 19,880,083

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 3,485

841,225

6

Xbox Series X

225

305,438

7

PlayStation 4

47

7,928,287

8

Xbox Series S

29

317,206





