Level-5 has announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed again on Switch.

Previously planned for launch on 10th October 2024, Level-5 has refrained from attaching a new release date at the time of writing, but pledged to offer up new information during the upcoming “LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD’S CHILDREN” event.

Here's the full announcement:

"LEVEL5 Inc. (Head office: Chuo Ward, Fukuoka City / CEO: Akihiro Hino) have decided to change the release date of “FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time”, which was scheduled to be released in October 10, 2024.

We plan to announce more details about the new release timing and so on during the online event “LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD’S CHILDREN”. To all of you who have been looking forward to the release, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and sincerely appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your patience."

The game is a sequel to the classic 3DS RPG simulation title Fantasy Life. Originally due for release in 2023, it has now been delayed a number of times. Hopefully, this will be the last one, but we're honestly not expecting it to land until some point in 2025 now.