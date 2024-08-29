We had a great time with Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus when it landed on Switch last month and now developer Squid Shock Studios has released the first console update to make things that bit smoother.

The main focus seems to be on pesky bugs and glitches this time around, with the studio reporting that all console versions are now in sync with what you'll find on PC. Changes include making the map easier to read, more accurate attack animations, text tweaks and more.

The update follows a statement from Squid Shock last month where the studio confessed future patches may be difficult following the effective shutdown of publisher Humble Games. Accompanying today's patch notes, Art and Design Director Chris Stair seemed to suggest that things are back on track:

We are truly grateful for our players' patience during this time and look forward to making continuous improvements over time, now that our backend access has been restored. Working with the new team at Humble we are looking forward to what is coming up for the game

You can find all the targeted bugs on Switch in the following patch notes from Squid Shock.

Bo: Path Of The Teal Lotus Ver. 1.1.1

● Dotted lines have been added to the map in certain places to outline room connections between

visual gaps in the map.

● Jorogumo's "Bite Collider" has been animated to better reflect the area in which a player would

expect to take damage.

● For controller analog stick inputs, the bat aiming direction now locks in the direction of your most

recent input if no input has been made, rather than matching exactly your input and lack thereof.

A deadzone was also added to avoid unwanted directional inputs.

● Fixed an occasionally persistent hurtbox with Jorogumo's head. When certain animations were

interrupted there would be a hurtbox that would occasionally persist when it wasn't supposed to.

● A few solid ground tiles are added in the last section of the Asahi chase to prevent players from

wall rolling into spikes that are offscreen.

● Input icons for controllers were updated to more clearly show the directional input arrows.

● Fixed a game-breaking bug in all shops that sell Omamori Straps. If all items in a shop were

bought before the Omamori Strap, and if the player proceeded to buy it, the player controller

would freeze completely and not register the Omamori strap as bought.

● Fixed coming back to save file with an infinite loading screen.

● Fixed a variety of issues coming from the same Daruma Shop conversation bug.

● Map Icons have been updated for better color coded clarity.

● Nerfed Providence Omamori effects to the following:

○ 0.1 staff damage increase per 300 Fox Fire, with a maximum 1 staff damage increase.

○ Providence Omamori stops increasing staff damage at 3000 Fox Fire.

● Minor Set dresing improvements in certain scenes.

● Fixed firewall tips deactivating prematurely in the Hashihime boss fight when their respective fire

wall travels offscreen.

● Tree of Blessing text now reads: "Pay 1 fox fire to read a blessing slip from the Tree of Blessings

and refill your kettle?" in English only.

● The grapple "field of view" has been narrowed slightly so grapple objects right above you within a

certain range are not in the field of view when an up input has not been made

● Fixed Hitodama in the arena in Uzumaki Cave not being able to reach the player if the player is

standing directly next to the bottom right gate.

● Players were saying that the reward for the "Fragile Egg" quest felt underwhelming and we kind

of agree, so we are buffing the "Elegance" omamori by giving it a new passive effect while

equipped.

○ New passive: Bō will now heal at a rate of 1 petal per 3 seconds while hovering

uninterrupted with the Kabuto Wings.

● Fixed Hover VFX still being active occasionally when Bo is grounded

● VFX applied when hovering while Elegance Omamori is active.

● Minor update was applied the the Kitsune Burrows map to better indicate pathways forward.

● Improved Japanese, Chinese Simplified, and Chinese Traditional translations for Minori's

dialogue near Kitsura's entrance in Midori Forest.

● The ground that blocks players from going into Kitsune Burrows near the exit of Kitsura's boss

room now disappears if the Fox Wedding quest has been completed.

We described Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus as "a game where charm meets challenge and a passion for Japanese culture is expressed with artistic flair" in our 8/10 review. Here's hoping that today's update can make things all the more charming.