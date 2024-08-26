Publisher Atari has announced that it is reviving a once-iconic racing gem for the Nintendo Switch called Fatal Run 2089. Based on the original Fatal Run for the Atari 2600 and 7800, the game features vehicular combat gameplay as you race across 20 tracks located across 4 distinct global regions.
Developed by MNSTR Studio, Fatal Run 2089's debut trailer showcases an apoccalyptic wasteland in which several Mad Max-inspired vehicles race across deadly tracks filled with lasers and explosions, all the while fighting off enemy vehicles and even ferocious boss characters.
It looks like a solid reimagining of the original title, though we're keen to see what kind of replayability features will be included to boost its longevity. 20 levels doesn't sound like a great deal, but if it's bolstered by score attacks, time trials, and online leaderboards, it could keep us busy for quite some time.
The original Fatal Run launched in 1990 from developer Sculptured Software. Having only launched in Europe at the time, it was known for its relative scarcity, though Atari has since relaunched a cartridge of the game in other regions to coincide with the Atari 2600+ and upcoming Atari 7800+.
Let's check out the key features for Fatal Run 2089:
- Race through four diverse landscapes, each filled with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces that keep every run intense and unpredictable.
- Face off against four formidable bosses, each with unique abilities and tactics that will test your driving skills and push your strategic thinking to the limit.
- Conquer classic arcade-style challenges, where you must race against the clock and manage ARC decay. Fail to deliver your payload in time, and you’ll need to restart your mission.
- Collect currency during your runs to enhance your vehicle with powerful upgrades. Tailor your ride with custom modifications to gain an edge in the toughest encounters.
- Choose from seven distinctive vehicles, each with unique performance traits. Whether you prefer a nimble, agile ride or a heavy-hitting powerhouse, your choice will shape your strategy. You can only select one vehicle per run, so choose wisely!
Fatal Run 2089 is currently set to launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.
What are your thoughts on this one? Did you play the original Fatal Run? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.
That gameplay is definitely not from a switch 😄 also, those were some pretty barren tracks, opponents-wise.
I really like this one on the 7800, but something about this interpretation looks empty. As of now, it looks like less of a remake, and more of "the same game, with better graphics."
A racing game with racing music?
That haven't been much of a thing since 1990's.
Need for Speed 1 and 2, Motorhead, Screamer and many others had that in 1990's.
Funny thing is that all Forza games only have "sunday driving" music..
50 shades of gray
Funny, I also wondered if the music alone was making the trailer.
Nice that Atari is finally reviving its IPs for the modern gaming again. Though I'm not familiar with the original Fatal Run on Atari 7800, this new entry definitely open my eyes. Looking forward to it.
Don't think I'll get this myself but still, interesting that it's a thing in the first place and hope it will be good for those that want to give it a try!
Wait a minute. Did Atari do return to doing something...good? I'm not usually into car games, but this looks like a good time.
I owned a 7800 and have never heard of Fatal Run until today 😅😅😅
Looks promising
Oh god that looks so good!!! Now I gotta go play Twisted Metal: Head On.
@DioBrando If you think this'll be a good time, get your hands on Burnout Legends or Twisted Metal.
