Summer is in full swing and to celebrate, publisher Atari has launched a generous 'Summer Sale' on its Switch eShop titles, including games from its subsidiary teams Digital Eclipse, Infogrames, and Nightdive Studios.

There are some bonadife bangers included here, with some games seeing tasty discounts of 70%, 75%, and even 80% off the regular listed price. You've got until 18th August 2024 to take full advantage of the sale, which admittedly isn't that long.

For now, let's check out some of the highlights from Atari's Summer Sale, shall we?

That's yer lot! Not a bad selection, right? We'd highly recommend Tempest 4000 if you haven't played it yet; it's a modern take on Tempest 2000, a game that many deem to be the best Atari Jaguar title, and it's currently cheaper than a Sausage and Egg McMuffin. 'Ave it.