Atari Summer Sale
Image: Nintendo Life

Summer is in full swing and to celebrate, publisher Atari has launched a generous 'Summer Sale' on its Switch eShop titles, including games from its subsidiary teams Digital Eclipse, Infogrames, and Nightdive Studios.

There are some bonadife bangers included here, with some games seeing tasty discounts of 70%, 75%, and even 80% off the regular listed price. You've got until 18th August 2024 to take full advantage of the sale, which admittedly isn't that long.

So if you're in need of any eShop credit, we've got you covered there; simply select your chosen amount in the below tool and it will take you to our handy store page.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube774k
Watch on YouTube

For now, let's check out some of the highlights from Atari's Summer Sale, shall we?

Game Discount Price
Akka Arrh 50% $9.99 / £8.99
Asteroids: Recharged 55% $4.49 / £3.59
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration 35% $25.99 / £23.39
Atari Mania 60% $9.99 / £8.99
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition 70% $2.99 / £2.51
Days of Doom 45% $16.49 / £14.84
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story 20% $23.99 / £20.80
Lunar Lander Beyond 20% $23.99 / £21.59
Missile Command: Recharged 55% $4.49 / £3.59
Mr. Run and Jump 45% $13.74 / £12.36
NeoSprint 10% $22.49 / £20.24
PO'ed: Definitive Edition 15% $16.99 / £15.29
PowerSlave Exhumed 55% $8.99 / £7.15
qomp2 20% $15.99 / £14.39
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition 50% $9.99 / £8.39
Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition 70% $8.99 / £5.99
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe 25% $29.99 / £26.99
Shadow Man Remastered 55% $8.99 / £7.15
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster 35% $19.49 / £16.24
Strife: Veteran Edition 75% $2.49 / £2.24
Swords & Soldiers II Schwarmageddon 80% $2.99 / £2.69
Tempest 4000 80% $3.99 / £3.20
The Making of Karateka 25% $14.99 / £13.19
Totally Reliable Delivery Service 80% $2.99 / £2.69
Turok 75% $4.99 / £3.94
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil 65% $6.99 / £5.52
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered 25% $22.49 / £18.74
Turok Trilogy Bundle 60% $23.99 / £21.20
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord 20% $31.99 / £28.00
Yars: Recharged 55% $4.49 / £3.59

That's yer lot! Not a bad selection, right? We'd highly recommend Tempest 4000 if you haven't played it yet; it's a modern take on Tempest 2000, a game that many deem to be the best Atari Jaguar title, and it's currently cheaper than a Sausage and Egg McMuffin. 'Ave it.

Which games are you looking to purchase in Atari's Summer Sale? Leave a comment in the usual place and let us know.