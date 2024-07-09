Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Following an announcement in May about Taito Milestones 3 coming to the West in "Winter 2024", Taito has now shared an update about the collection's Japanese release. It will be arriving later this year on 28th November and comes with a total of 10 titles:

"The release date for the Nintendo Switch software "Taito Milestone 3" has been set for Thursday, November 28, 2024. We are also pleased to announce that the game will include a total of 10 titles, including "Dead Connection," which will be ported for the first time."

This collection also includes a "first-ever port" of Dead Connection. Here's the full line-up (thanks, Gematsu):

Bubble Bobble (1986)

Cadash (1989)

Champion Wrestler (1989)

Dead Connection (1992) – First-ever port

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987)

Rastan Saga (1987)

Rastan Saga II (1988)

Runark (1990)

Thunder Fox (1990)

Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III (1991)

The official game site also shows an image of the Switch box art:

While there's no exact release date for the West just yet, hopefully, we'll be getting an update soon. This third retro collection will once again feature "over seven classic Taito games" between the 1980s to early 1990s. Hamster Corp, the team behind Arcade Archives, is also helping out.