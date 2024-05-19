Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 767k

Last year, it was revealed Taito Milestones 3 was on the way to the Switch and it's now been confirmed it will be arriving locally on the eShop in Winter 2024.

The third retro collection will feature "over seven classic Taito games" between the late 1980s and early 1990s. Hamster Corporation, known for its work on the Arcade Arcade series, has once again teamed up with Taito for this release.

Here are the games that have been revealed so far, with more games to be revealed "later this summer" (via PR):

Bubble Bobble (1986)

Experience a blast from the past in the original 2 player, co-op arcade version of Bubble Bobble! Use Bubby and Bobby’s bubble-blowing powers to travel through 100 floors of monsters to rescue their girlfriends! Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987)

Play as Bubby and Bobby in their human forms! Instead of blowing bubbles, rule with rainbows as you climb to your goal! Battle monsters and the ultimate arch enemy, Boss of Shadow, in order to save the inhabitants of Rainbow Islands who have been captured by your arch enemy! Rastan Saga (1987)

In this platform action game, follow the journey of Rastan the Thief, in a tale set before he became king, as he sets off on the Princess’ orders to protect the kingdom of Ceim. Battle enemies along the way and defeat the monstrous dragon with various items, and weapons like a fire sword, a hammer, or an axe! Cadash (1989)

Princess Sarasa, symbol of peace for the prosperous and naturally bountiful Deezar, has been kidnapped. Choose between a fighter, mage, priest or ninja to defeat monsters, gather riches and strengthen your equipment to defeat the evil Baarogue in this classic 2 player co-op action RPG! Champion Wrestler (1989)

Go to war in the ring in 8 rounds in order to become the champion. Use technical moves such as aerial techniques and submission holds to ringside brawls and the use of deadly weapons! The action never lets up! Play together in tag-team matches or against each other 1v1, either way, this couch co-op promises lots of wrestling action.