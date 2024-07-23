Red Art Games has announced that it has fallen victim to a significant cyberattack in which multiple customer details have been compromised.

The company confirms that all bank details are safe, but details including email addresses and shipping addresses have been affected. It has also confirmed that shipments, order changes, and refunds will be paused for the next few days while it investigates further.

In a press statement, Red Art Games confirmed that the following details have been compromised:

First names

Last names

Birth dates

Email addresses

Shipping addresses

Order details

Phone numbers

Naturally, customers have been encouraged to change their Red Art Games account passwords as soon as possible. It also warns customers to be vigilant if anyone pretending to be representing Red Art Games gets in contact.

We'll be sure to update you on any developments from Red Art Games in the coming days.